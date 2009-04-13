Best Celebritweets of the Week
"There is no connection like a sister ... I get to see her tomorrow! warms my heart up. we get each other with no words. love love love." - Ashlee Wentz, fortunate to have a nonverbal connection with the vocabularily challenged Jessica Simpson
