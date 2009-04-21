Between Ashton Kutcher's race to a million followers and Oprah's dramatic entrance into the Twitterverse, it was the week that celebs either broke or saved (depending on how you look at it) Twitter. Here are the best Celebritweets of the week, and don't forget to follow Wonderwall on Twitter.

"Victory is ours!!!!!!!!" -- Ashton Kutcher, who won his own self-imposed race with CNN to see who could be the first to reach 1 million followers.