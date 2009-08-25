Celebritweets for Aug. 25

By Michelle Lanz

As summer draws to a close, celebs squeeze in their last bits of free time before getting back to the grind. Click through to see who's tweeting during vacation and prepare to get jealous as you head back to school or work.

"Anyone know nice places to go near Cape Town, nice quiet beaches etc?" -- Lily Allen, appealing to the Twitterverse for travel tips in South Africa. Someone get that girl a Lonely Planet guide so the paparazzi don't catch wind of her whereabouts.