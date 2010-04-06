Celebritweets: Earthquake Edition
By Michelle Lanz
Crazy happenings this week here in Hollywood, but nothing more tweet-worthy than the Easter afternoon earthquake. Click through to see which celebs felt the shaker.
"I'm just glad I wasn't playing Jenga and hour ago. Sure enough it would have been my turn." -- Ashton Kutcher, who must really feel confident about the earthquake readiness of his home if he's worried about a game of Jenga
RELATED: Six cutting-edge tech must haves
By Michelle Lanz
Crazy happenings this week here in Hollywood, but nothing more tweet-worthy than the Easter afternoon earthquake. Click through to see which celebs felt the shaker.
"I'm just glad I wasn't playing Jenga and hour ago. Sure enough it would have been my turn." -- Ashton Kutcher, who must really feel confident about the earthquake readiness of his home if he's worried about a game of Jenga
RELATED: Six cutting-edge tech must haves