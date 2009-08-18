Celebritweets for Aug. 18
By Dana Flax
This week stars got personal with Twitter and shared their most intimate grooming and hygiene habits. Before you call Code 411: Too Much Information on this gallery, click through to see what they had to tweet. Because, well, we know you're curious.
"i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they dont even have 2 be super close by me" -- Kim Kardashian, whose wicked olfactory sensitivity to dead teeth warrants its own M. Night Shyamalan film
By Dana Flax
This week stars got personal with Twitter and shared their most intimate grooming and hygiene habits. Before you call Code 411: Too Much Information on this gallery, click through to see what they had to tweet. Because, well, we know you're curious.
"i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they dont even have 2 be super close by me" -- Kim Kardashian, whose wicked olfactory sensitivity to dead teeth warrants its own M. Night Shyamalan film