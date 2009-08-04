Celebritweets for Aug. 4

By Dana Flax

This week stars took a break from the summer heat and divulged to us, their loyal Twitter followers , which movies and TV shows they can't live without. Click through to see what celebs are watching. We promise there won't be any commercial interruptions.

"Great movie night saw (500) Days of Summer -loved it! Smart funny fresh & modern! Great work by the actors & storytelling by the director!" -- Cougar cheerleader Demi Moore 's take on the feel-good/feel-crummy hit of the summer