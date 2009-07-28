Celebritweets for July 28
By Dana Flax
This week stars had quite the appetite for tweeting -- and for food. Some divulged their sickening binges, while others touted their favorite unusual treats. And they say that celebrities don't eat ...
"Getting McDonald's with @mommytish were gonna eat until we feel like were gonna hurl and then pretend it never happened :)" -- Miley Cyrus, whose mom and daughter bonding time includes frequenting only the finest of dining establishments
By Dana Flax
This week stars had quite the appetite for tweeting -- and for food. Some divulged their sickening binges, while others touted their favorite unusual treats. And they say that celebrities don't eat ...
"Getting McDonald's with @mommytish were gonna eat until we feel like were gonna hurl and then pretend it never happened :)" -- Miley Cyrus, whose mom and daughter bonding time includes frequenting only the finest of dining establishments