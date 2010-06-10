Celebritweets for June 10
By Dana Flax
Ah, TwitPic, you pictorial forum for celeb reunions, odd alliances and overshares! We've rounded up the best makeshift celeb portraits of the week; click through to check them out, and then make sure you're following Wonderwall on Twitter.
"yes, hell has frozen over folks. @kathygriffin, i hope i gave you some new material." -- Former Kathy Griffin arch nemesis Ryan Seacrest, on reuniting over their joint love of publicity
