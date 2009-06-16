Best Celebritweets of the Week

By Courtney Reimer and Alex Blagg

As Twitter becomes more culturally impactful by the minute, celebrities are leading the way, showing the rest of us how to use it best. You can follow them all every day on our Celebrifeed, but click through to see this week's sweetest Tweets.

"http://twitpic.com/7g2y1 - top-fornarina.OLD PHOTOS. I'm THAT bored @iambenlyons and @perezhilton" -- Lindsay Lohan, who publicly sends old topless photos of herself to gossip bloggers when she gets bored, as opposed to, say, reading a book