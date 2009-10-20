Celebritweets: Deep Thoughts & Twitspiration
By Dana Flax
This week, celebrity thought leaders shared their deepest existential queries and core beliefs with the Twittersphere. Click through to get your weekly dose of the Twuth according to celebs, and then follow Wonderwall on Twitter for the latest in celebrity news and gossip.
"Do you hear the angels callin?" -- Diddy, forgetting that the universe's constituency of angels speak through the prophecy of Diddy exclusively
