Celebritweets: TwitPic Roundup

By Dana Flax

Let's face it: Stars love to commit illicit acts of distributing TMI on the Internet. And now with the advent of TwitPic, oversharing has become a visual art form.

"Just got Deepak's new book! 'Reinventing The Body, Resurrecting The Soul' You have 2 go get it!!!!" -- Deepak Chopra's new BFF Kim Kardashian, combining their respective areas of expertise, spirituality and shilling, for a once-in-a-lifetime TwitPic op