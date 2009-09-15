Celebritweets for Sept. 15

By Dana Flax

On Sunday night, the celeb Twitterati watched the VMAs right along with the rest of us, tweeting their shock and amazement live as the chaotic parade of stage-jumping and outlandish costumery went down in front of them. Click through to see the stars' support for Swift, general Beyoncephilia and a few choice words for Kanye West.

"To Taylor Swift-Not everyone has the grace, dignity & manners that you possess.Such is life.You work hard,you're talented & we all love u." - Jenna Elfman, whose new sitcom "Accidentally on Purpose" premieres on Monday, Sept. 21, showing solidarity for a fellow member of Hollywood's "Affable Blond Beauty" club