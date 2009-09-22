Celebritweets for Sept. 22

By Dana Flax

This Sunday, Twitter was dressed up in its black-tie best to accompany stars (and the rest of us) to the 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards. Click through to see what celebs had to say live from the big event, but heed our warning: there's plenty of schvitzing.

"FASHION EMERGENCY! My zipper on my gown just all popped & broke on my way 2 Emmy's! My stylist is meeting me there but I'm FREAKING OUT!!!" -- Kim Kardashian, who turns life's wardrobe meltdown lemons into fodder for TwitPics