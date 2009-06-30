Celebs on Social Media

Celebritweets of the Week

RD / DiMaio / Retna Digital 1 / 15

By Courtney Reimer

Seeing as how we lost Michael Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Ed McMahon and beloved TV pitch man Billy Mays all in the course of a week, it's been a tough few days for celebrities (and the rest of us). So click through for our roundup of the saddest Tweets ever, and be sure you're following Wonderwall.

"I was mesmerized every time I watched Michael rehearse& then transform on stage- he was a magical genius and his legend will live on forever" -- Paula Abdul, who shared airtime on MTV with Michael back when it still played music videos

Up NextDocumentary Date?
RD / DiMaio / Retna Digital 1 / 15

By Courtney Reimer

Seeing as how we lost Michael Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Ed McMahon and beloved TV pitch man Billy Mays all in the course of a week, it's been a tough few days for celebrities (and the rest of us). So click through for our roundup of the saddest Tweets ever, and be sure you're following Wonderwall.

"I was mesmerized every time I watched Michael rehearse& then transform on stage- he was a magical genius and his legend will live on forever" -- Paula Abdul, who shared airtime on MTV with Michael back when it still played music videos

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries