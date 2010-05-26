Celebritweets: "Glee" Edition

By Michelle Lanz

The cast of "Glee" recently performed live for select lucky audiences and, last night, they rocked out a tribute to Lady Gaga, which got celebs tweeting their Gleek love all over the Interwebs. Click through to see which stars are expressing their love for "Glee" via Twitter, then follow Wonderwall for the latest celeb news.

"If you were thinking I was dorky enough to be singing along at a 'Glee' concert and then buying a 'Glee' sweatshirt, you would be correct." -- Lauren Conrad, completely content with expressing her fanatical love for the "Glee" club