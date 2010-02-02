Celebritweets: Grammy Edition

By Dana Flax

As the Staples Center in L.A. filled with more stars than pieces of glitter on Lady GaGa's outfit on Grammy night, celebs in turn set Twitter ablaze with their favorite highlights from the event. Check out what they tweeted from their seats, and then follow Wonderwall on Twitter for the latest celeb news and gossip.

"Welp kids, I lost. But I really won:) I made my point:) thanks for all your love and support. Truly. Now I'm going to eat!!! A LOT Of FOOD" -- Two-time nominee Pink, on how dangling from the ceiling works up a mean appetite