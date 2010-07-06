Celebritweets: Independence Day Edition
"Sounds like y'all have some great plans. I'm just chilling by the pool, grilling out and hanging w/ my boys. Watching fireworks later!" -- Britney Spears, who seems to have had a totally normal, all-American holiday weekend, according to Twitter, anyway
"Sounds like y'all have some great plans. I'm just chilling by the pool, grilling out and hanging w/ my boys. Watching fireworks later!" -- Britney Spears, who seems to have had a totally normal, all-American holiday weekend, according to Twitter, anyway