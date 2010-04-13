Celebritweets: Jokester Edition
By Michelle Lanz
Some celebs are expected to be funny (we're lookin' at you, Conan O'Brien), but sometimes Twitter gives surprising proof that some non-comedic actors have a funny bone, too. Click through to see which celebs are yukking it up on Twitter, then follow Wonderwall for the latest celeb news and gossip.
"Just had a thorough cavity search at the US customs office. Turns out I have no cavities and they even gave me a new toothbrush!" -- John Mayer, testing out his comedic one-liners in case this whole musician thing goes south (no pun intended)
