Celebritweets of the Week

By Courtney Reimer

Whether they were living through a reality TV nightmare or going on a frantic run for a root beer float, celebrities went crazy on the Twitters again this week. Click through to see the best and the brightest, keep an eye on our Celebrifeed, and be sure to follow Wonderwall while you're at it!

"@mileycyrus God Bless you!!! Were Praying to Jesus that NBC forgives us for being quitters! Quitters never win and a winner never quits!" -- Spencer Pratt, after "the devil" persuaded Speidi to leave "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" (bad reality TV really is one of Satan's top priorities)