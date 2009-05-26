Celebritweets of the Week

By Courtney Reimer

This week in the more famous sectors of the Twitterverse, stars were ruminating on "American Idol," their millions of followers, and quiet moments of personal realization. So take a seat and follow Wonderwall into the wonderful world of Celebritweets.

"I'm going to wait until tomorrow to comment on American Idol because every time I do, I get in trouble for spoiling it" -- Celebrity "Idol" fan Nicole Richie, who thoughtfully didn't spoil the finale for the millions of people reading her Twitter instead of watching it on TV