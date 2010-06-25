Celebritweets: Remembering Michael Jackson

By Michelle Lanz

A year ago today, the world was stunned with news of Michael Jackson's sad and sudden passing. Celebs are turning to Twitter as just one way to memorialize his death and offer their own personal reflections on MJ's legacy. Click through to see which celebs are remembering the King of Pop via Twitter, and make sure to follow @WonderwallMSN for the latest celeb news.

"1 year ago 2day we lost the greatest entertainer that was and will ever be ... Michael Jackson ... he will be missed but never forgotten. RIP MJ" -- Justin Bieber, who owes a lot of his style and moves to the King of Pop