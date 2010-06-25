Celebs on Social Media

Celebritweets: Remembering Michael Jackson

FOX 1 / 11

By Michelle Lanz

A year ago today, the world was stunned with news of Michael Jackson's sad and sudden passing. Celebs are turning to Twitter as just one way to memorialize his death and offer their own personal reflections on MJ's legacy. Click through to see which celebs are remembering the King of Pop via Twitter, and make sure to follow @WonderwallMSN for the latest celeb news.

"1 year ago 2day we lost the greatest entertainer that was and will ever be ... Michael Jackson ... he will be missed but never forgotten. RIP MJ" -- Justin Bieber, who owes a lot of his style and moves to the King of Pop

Up NextParty Pooper?
FOX 1 / 11

By Michelle Lanz

A year ago today, the world was stunned with news of Michael Jackson's sad and sudden passing. Celebs are turning to Twitter as just one way to memorialize his death and offer their own personal reflections on MJ's legacy. Click through to see which celebs are remembering the King of Pop via Twitter, and make sure to follow @WonderwallMSN for the latest celeb news.

"1 year ago 2day we lost the greatest entertainer that was and will ever be ... Michael Jackson ... he will be missed but never forgotten. RIP MJ" -- Justin Bieber, who owes a lot of his style and moves to the King of Pop

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries