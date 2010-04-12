Celebrity Quotes

Celebrity Quotes for April 12

By Michelle Lanz

"Kristen and I have a special bond together, she is the sweetest, smartest and strongest girl I know. If we have a relationship I would rather not say, because my words get twisted around too much and can be 'old news' by the time this interview is printed." -- Robert Pattinson, on how he doesn't want to ruin a good thing by acknowledging its existence (Robert Pattinson News)

