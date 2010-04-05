Celebrity Quotes

Celebrity Quotes for April 5

By Michelle Lanz

"I remember the first time I drank out of an imaginary coffee cup. That's the first thing they teach you [in acting class] ... I don't know if this is too much for your magazine, but I can actually mentally give myself an orgasm. You know, sense memory is quote powerful." -- Lady Gaga, on how you shouldn't underestimate the power (and pleasure) of a vivid imagination (New York Magazine)

