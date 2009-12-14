Celebrity Quotes for Dec. 14
"You guys all make me feel like I'm the one that has to f---ing get married and have a baby, I'm fine! And can we get rid of this f---ing wedding cake already? It's been here for a week!" -- Kim Kardashian plays up the drama in the season premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." (People)
