Celebrity Quotes for Dec. 28
"I doubt that fidelity is absolutely essential for a relationship. It's worse to leave your partner and talk badly about him afterwards. Neither Brad nor I have ever claimed that living together means to be chained together. We make sure that we never restrict each other." -- Angelina Jolie hints to her "open" relationship with Brad Pitt (Page Six)
