Celebrity Quotes for Feb. 15

By Michelle Lanz

"I proposed for a guy once. I was working the Georgia Shakespeare Festival. I was an intern and we had a pre-show. This guy, I had to call his girlfriend up on stage, read her a sonnet and say: 'He wants your hand in marriage.' She said yes, but I was shaking!" -- Jennifer Garner, on how proposing for someone else is just as nerve-wracking as doing it yourself (Reuters)