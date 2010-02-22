Celebrity Quotes for Feb. 22

By Michelle Lanz

"It's 'Edward Scissorhands.' That's by far my kids' favorite. And it's funny because they've seen it but they have a difficult time watching it because it's their dad and they make that connection. They just connect with the character and also they see their dad feeling that isolation, feeling that loneliness. He's a tragic character and so I think it's hard for them. They bawl when they see that movie." -- Johnny Depp, on how his little ones relate best with perhaps his strangest character to date (People)

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp talks about "Alice In Wonderland"