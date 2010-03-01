Celebrity Quotes

Celebrity Quotes for March 1

By Michelle Lanz

"You got a black dude on a poster all around New York holding a gun and nobody's complaining. Ain't that cool? I got the gun and nobody ain't said nothing." -- Tracy Morgan, on how the poster for his film "Cop Out" proves that times they are a-changin' (Parade)

