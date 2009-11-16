Celebrity Quotes for Nov. 16

By Dana Flax

"For me, art is a lie, and the artists are there to create lies we kill when we make it true. Art is life, life is art -- the question is what came first?" -- Lady GaGa, really clarifying things for us as per usual at last night's MOCA museum gala in L.A. (Celebuzz)

Brad and Angie's date night at the MOCA 30th Anniversary Gala