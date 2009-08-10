Celebrity Quotes for the Week Ending On August 7

By Cindy Joung

"Abs are for people with no friends. I don't do the ab thing. I've even had them once, actually, for a film, and they were always covered up. I just said to myself, 'Well, I'll just never do that again.' That was a waste of time. There's so much more to enjoy in life." -- Eric Bana, on why he doesn't stress out too much about working out for a role ( Access Hollywood )