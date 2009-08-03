Celebrity Quotes for the Week Ending On July 31

By Cindy Joung

"I'd pass out. I can't talk about it, 'cause I'd pass out. It's because he's Edward. Listen, Edward can fly you through the forest. He's like Aladdin with vampire teeth -- there's magic-carpet rides. He can sing. He can watch you sleep. He plays music. He sniffs your neck. I mean, please!" -- Jennifer Love Hewitt, on why she could never speak to "Twilight" hunk Robert Pattinson in person