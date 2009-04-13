Celebrity Quotes Celebrity Quotes for the Week of April 10 ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Jae C. Hong / Invision/AP 1 / 10 "Moms are always fun to hang out with at premieres ... I figured out where it's at ... 40's where it's at." -- Zac Efron, on discovering cougars (Extra) ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextSt. Paddy's Day! Jae C. Hong / Invision/AP 1 / 10 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 6:34am PDT, Apr 13, 2009 "Moms are always fun to hang out with at premieres ... I figured out where it's at ... 40's where it's at." -- Zac Efron, on discovering cougars (Extra) Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail