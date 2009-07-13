Celebrity Quotes for the Week of July 10

"I don't think it takes much thought, and I don't think it takes much preparation as an actor. My dad has always said I was an exhibitionist when I was growing up. As a young girl, I'd be running around with no clothes and I was like, 'La, la, la, la.' So, I didn't find it very hard being naked. It's like I drop my towel and that's it. But that's just me, though. Maybe other people find it harder." -- Hayden Panettiere, talking to Parade.com on what it takes to get naked on-screen