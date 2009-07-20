Celebrity Quotes for the Week of July 17
"She's an amazing person and so is Brad. They're an incredible couple. Got an amazing family. You know she wouldn't do it and I wouldn't do it. At the end of the day, I wouldn't do it because I'm married." -- David Beckham, responding to rumors that he and Angelina Jolie are posing for sexy Emporio Armani ads (Extra)
