Celebrity Quotes

Celebrity Quotes for the Week of July 17

Richard Drew / Invision/AP 1 / 10

"She's an amazing person and so is Brad. They're an incredible couple. Got an amazing family. You know she wouldn't do it and I wouldn't do it. At the end of the day, I wouldn't do it because I'm married." -- David Beckham, responding to rumors that he and Angelina Jolie are posing for sexy Emporio Armani ads (Extra)

Up NextAmicable Exes
Richard Drew / Invision/AP 1 / 10

"She's an amazing person and so is Brad. They're an incredible couple. Got an amazing family. You know she wouldn't do it and I wouldn't do it. At the end of the day, I wouldn't do it because I'm married." -- David Beckham, responding to rumors that he and Angelina Jolie are posing for sexy Emporio Armani ads (Extra)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries