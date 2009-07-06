Celebrity Quotes

Celebrity Quotes for the Week of July 3

Theodore Wood / Camera Press / Retna Ltd. 1 / 12

"They seem to enjoy life a little bit more. They aren't running around as much as in New York. They enjoy time with the family. They don't always have their Blackberries on." -- Gwyneth Paltrow, on the difference between life in Spain and life in the United States

Up NextSecurity Makeover
Theodore Wood / Camera Press / Retna Ltd. 1 / 12

"They seem to enjoy life a little bit more. They aren't running around as much as in New York. They enjoy time with the family. They don't always have their Blackberries on." -- Gwyneth Paltrow, on the difference between life in Spain and life in the United States

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries