Celebrity Quotes for the Week of July 3
"They seem to enjoy life a little bit more. They aren't running around as much as in New York. They enjoy time with the family. They don't always have their Blackberries on." -- Gwyneth Paltrow, on the difference between life in Spain and life in the United States
"They seem to enjoy life a little bit more. They aren't running around as much as in New York. They enjoy time with the family. They don't always have their Blackberries on." -- Gwyneth Paltrow, on the difference between life in Spain and life in the United States