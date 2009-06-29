Celebrity Quotes for the Week of June 26

"You know, the American celebrities all look great, but you know that Iranian guy? What's he called, Achmujenazed? I mean, he's got this whole taxi-driver thing going on in the moment, but he's got to change it 'cause he's actually kind of cute. He's like basically the Iranian George Clooney. He's basically the cutest guy in the whole Middle Eastern region of middle Earth." -- Bruno, talking to Wonderwall, on who should get a makeover