Celebrity Quotes for the Week of May 15th
"I will show nudity in a film when the time is right. Right now, I wouldn't feel comfortable doing it, but like I said, when the time's right, if it's an amazing movie that I'm really passionate about and that's what it calls for, then we'll see." -- Vanessa Hudgens, on appearing in the buff (E!)
"I will show nudity in a film when the time is right. Right now, I wouldn't feel comfortable doing it, but like I said, when the time's right, if it's an amazing movie that I'm really passionate about and that's what it calls for, then we'll see." -- Vanessa Hudgens, on appearing in the buff (E!)