Celebrity Quotes for the Week of Sept. 18

By Cindy Joung

"I, myself, was in the hospital recently. I got a bee sting in my neck, and the very first person to hold my hand was this male nurse, and he was so extraordinary. He had this awesome tattoo of a unicorn ... The unicorn was very distracting from the bee sting. It was kind of fantastic, I'm not going to lie. I said, 'I'm going to be a nurse,' and he got so excited that there was someone that was following their dream. I was like, 'Well, I'm going to be a fake nurse, but I'm still going to be a nurse.'" -- "Mercy" star Michelle Trachtenberg, talking about the importance of great nurses both on and off the small screen (IESB)

