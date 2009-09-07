Celebrity Quotes for the Week Of Sept. 4
By Cindy Joung
"It's completely false, I've never had it done. ... It's a way to combat your neurosis. The scalpel won't make you happy. ... For the moment I prefer to be a beautiful woman of my age than try desperately to look thirty." -- Demi Moore, on plastic surgery (Telegraph UK)
