The Shortlist

Spencer Pratt for President

Sara De Boer / Retna Digital 1 / 5

"The Hills" villain Spencer Pratt says he's "definitely" running for office. He explains, "[If] people were really pushing for me [to run for president] at that point, I'll probably have to step into that role." Such noblesse oblige! (Popsugar)

See Photos: Spencer and Heidi

Up NextNot Feelin' It
Sara De Boer / Retna Digital 1 / 5

"The Hills" villain Spencer Pratt says he's "definitely" running for office. He explains, "[If] people were really pushing for me [to run for president] at that point, I'll probably have to step into that role." Such noblesse oblige! (Popsugar)

See Photos: Spencer and Heidi

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries