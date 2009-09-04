How Stars Spent Their Summer

By Elizabeth Thompson

Labor day -- that double-edged Monday off in appreciation of the working citizen -- is upon us. But before you begin the grim task of packing book bags, let's review how our celebrity friends whiled-away the summer:

Turning It Up To 11: Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen gave Courtney Love a run for her money over the summer as she morphed from a sweet-faced 15-year-old girl into a dead ringer for a slip-wearing, platinum-haired Love circa 1994, performing a handful of concerts in New York with her band Pretty Reckless. Although now Courtney now suggests the whole thing was a work of a hacker, "Love" sent Momsen a scathing tweet about appropriating her style, calling her an "overpriveliged [sic] bratty b*tch." Naturally that person, who was in no way Courtney Love, sent it to the wrong Twitter account.