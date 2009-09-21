Spotlight: Mary-Louise Parker

By Corey Podell

Mary-Louise Parker is the indie version of the girl next door, complete with critical acclaim and personal life dramas. But this virtually ageless actress and mother of two has chosen quality over quantity in her career roles, and doesn't have one wrinkle to show for it. The 45-year-old beauty either has great genes or a fabulous plastic surgeon, but our instincts tell us Parker is all natural. Check out some of her best roles, among other reasons to adore her.