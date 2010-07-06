Star Predators: Hollywood Womanizers and Maneaters

By Melissa Hunter

With the release of "Predators" this week, we question its potential success. I mean, why watch a movie about predators when we can read about them in gossip blogs for free? And by "them" I am of course referring to the most infamous womanizers and maneaters in Hollywood.

Adrien Brody, for example, has lived up to his film's nemeses, somehow managing to ensnare January Jones. Or, you know, date her. It's unclear. And his other fallen prey? He's been romantically linked to Paris Hilton, Keira Knightley, Tori Amos, and Monet Mazur (and Halle Berry, for one magical moment). But click through to see a few others with a more extensive track record…

