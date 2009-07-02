Stars are Nothing Like Us!
By Melissa Hunter
THEY ARE DEEMED BAD FOR THE MORAL HEALTH OF ENTIRE NATIONS!
A Chinese government mandate has ordered that all new computers be installed with censorship software to create a filter. You know, for porn, violent images, Johnny Depp, and Paris Hilton. Eh? All right, we already knew 95 percent of Paris' images verge on soft core porn, but Johnny? Something about tattoos, private islands, and children out of wedlock must rub them the wrong way. Incidentally, Garfield (the cartoon cat) also made the sinful censorship list. If you've seen the "Garfield" movie though, I think we'd all be better off having that banned from existence.
