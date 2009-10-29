Stars are Not Like Us! for Oct. 29

By Melissa Hunter

THEY PURCHASE MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR BATHROOM TILES!

Pamela Anderson is having some money problems which may or may not or most certainly has to do with her splurging on gold and platinum metal tiles in her jacuzzi and sauna area, to the tune of $3 million. Well, if nothing else, the people at Cash4Gold may have found the dream spokeswoman for their tireless infomercials.