Stars Are Nothing Like Us

Stars are Nothing Like Us!

Anthony Harvey / Invision/AP 1 / 10

THEY BUY $40 MILLION TOWNHOUSES!

After the Malawi mess, Madonna took solace in some retail therapy (which is celebri-speak for real estate therapy). She is reportedly purchasing a $40 mil double-wide townhouse on the Upper East Side. The asking price was $45 million, but she bargained her way down to $40 since she heard there's some sort of pesky recession going on.

Up NextMeet the Cast
Anthony Harvey / Invision/AP 1 / 10

THEY BUY $40 MILLION TOWNHOUSES!

After the Malawi mess, Madonna took solace in some retail therapy (which is celebri-speak for real estate therapy). She is reportedly purchasing a $40 mil double-wide townhouse on the Upper East Side. The asking price was $45 million, but she bargained her way down to $40 since she heard there's some sort of pesky recession going on.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries