Stars are Nothing Like Us!
THEY BUY $40 MILLION TOWNHOUSES!
After the Malawi mess, Madonna took solace in some retail therapy (which is celebri-speak for real estate therapy). She is reportedly purchasing a $40 mil double-wide townhouse on the Upper East Side. The asking price was $45 million, but she bargained her way down to $40 since she heard there's some sort of pesky recession going on.
THEY BUY $40 MILLION TOWNHOUSES!
After the Malawi mess, Madonna took solace in some retail therapy (which is celebri-speak for real estate therapy). She is reportedly purchasing a $40 mil double-wide townhouse on the Upper East Side. The asking price was $45 million, but she bargained her way down to $40 since she heard there's some sort of pesky recession going on.