Stars Are Nothing Like Us!
By Melissa Hunter
THEY SHOWER WITH BABY WIPES!
Brad Pitt has a tip for all of you budding movie stars out there, who are stuck on set for 14-plus hours: "Baby wipes, man, baby wipes." He reportedly would do "a couple quick wipes under the pits" before scenes in the Quentin Tarantino film "Inglourious Basterds." Gross? Yes. Effective? Probably not. But a sex icon like Brad could have B.O., halitosis, athlete's foot, and back-ne, and it still wouldn't dissuade his throngs of fans.
By Melissa Hunter
THEY SHOWER WITH BABY WIPES!
Brad Pitt has a tip for all of you budding movie stars out there, who are stuck on set for 14-plus hours: "Baby wipes, man, baby wipes." He reportedly would do "a couple quick wipes under the pits" before scenes in the Quentin Tarantino film "Inglourious Basterds." Gross? Yes. Effective? Probably not. But a sex icon like Brad could have B.O., halitosis, athlete's foot, and back-ne, and it still wouldn't dissuade his throngs of fans.