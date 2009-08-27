Stars Are Nothing Like Us for Aug. 27

By Melissa Hunter

THEY CREATE DOUBLE-WIDE MANSIONS WHEN THEIR NEIGHBORS MOVE!

Gwynnie can attest that, when you're building a GOOP empire, having one mansion is just so limiting. Luckily for her, a neighbor moved out (can't imagine why) and Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were able to meld the two homes into one mega-mansion in the heart of London.

Now she'll finally be able to spread out in her new, 33-room palace and really focus on the important things: Explaining to the little people how to live a good life. She's a giver, that one.