Stars Are Nothing Like Us for Feb. 17

Splash News 1 / 10

By Melissa Hunter

THEIR 3-YEAR-OLDS HAVE $850 PURSES!

You know those times when you just wish you could afford a celebrity's purse? You know those times when that purse is being carried by a 3-year-old? No? Well, little Suri Cruise was pictured out carrying an $850 Salvatore Ferragamo "Sofia" handbag while boarding a helicopter in Jamaica. Just read that sentence over a couple more times and try not to yell at your computer screen.

