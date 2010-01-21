Stars Are Nothing Like Us for Jan. 21
By Melissa Hunter
LIFE-SIZED SERBIAN STATUES ARE SCULPTED IN THEIR IMAGE!
What's the secret to getting Johnny Depp to visit your country? Just ask Serbia, who recently erected a statue of
Skeet Ulrich Johnny and got the star to attend the unveiling. You know you've made it when droves of Eastern Europeans trek through the Balkan mountains to wait in line to touch the face of your papier-mache statue.
By Melissa Hunter
LIFE-SIZED SERBIAN STATUES ARE SCULPTED IN THEIR IMAGE!
What's the secret to getting Johnny Depp to visit your country? Just ask Serbia, who recently erected a statue of
Skeet Ulrich Johnny and got the star to attend the unveiling. You know you've made it when droves of Eastern Europeans trek through the Balkan mountains to wait in line to touch the face of your papier-mache statue.